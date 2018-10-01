New gun-control laws taking effect in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities and mental health professionals already have been training to implement a new law that enables courts to temporarily restrict firearms access for people found to be a risk to themselves or others.

The new red flag law takes effect Monday on the one-year anniversary of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in modern history in Las Vegas.

Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin says Maryland authorities are notified daily about people who may be suffering from a mental health crisis and may have been expressing violent tendencies. He says the new law will save lives. He spoke at a news conference Monday in Annapolis with lawmakers and supporters of the new law.

It allows police, medical professionals and close relatives to seek a court order.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.