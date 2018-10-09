New PAC formed to encourage McAuliffe presidential bid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A newly formed political action committee says it’s trying to “encourage” former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, to run for president.

The group called “Tenaciously Moving for American Change in 2020” announced its formation Tuesday. The group’s name is a play on McAuliffe’s “TMac” nickname.

Co-founder Shannon Kane said the group is looking to raise McAuliffe’s profile in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

McAuliffe issued a statement Tuesday distancing himself from the group and saying he is focused on helping Democrats win this year’s elections.

Advertisement

He served as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018 and is close friends to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

McAuliffe said last month that he’ll decide by late this year or early next year whether to seek the presidential nomination.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.