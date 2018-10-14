Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Nicaraguan activists detained in government crackdown

October 14, 2018 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A Nicaraguan human rights group says two activists were forced off a plane for questioning by government officials in Managua amid rising tensions and detentions of dozens of anti-government protesters.

The non-governmental Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights said Sunday that indigenous rights advocate Lottie Cunningham was later allowed to board her flight out of the country but activist Haydee Castillo was taken to El Chipote prison for unknown reasons.

The detentions came just hours after police arrested 38 people at an anti-government protest that was broken up with tear gas. The government prohibited opposition protests several weeks ago.

More than 300 people have been killed since protests erupted in April calling for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega. Ortega said Saturday that those who continue to protest are “blood-thirsty.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing