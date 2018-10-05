Listen Live Sports

No charges for 3 deputies in shootout as death ruled suicide

October 5, 2018 3:45 pm
 
AMHERST, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say no charges will be filed against sheriff’s deputies involved in a shootout with a man who was killed, and the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets the three deputies are now released from administrative duties. It said in a Facebook post Thursday that an investigation by State Police and the County Commonwealth’s Attorney found the deputies reacted with appropriate force when they exchanged gunfire during a traffic stop with 40-year-old Anthony Hutchinson in August.

The sheriff’s office says the medical examiner found Hutchinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Authorities say the Waynesboro man was suspected of killing 29-year-old Alexia Lockett at her Afton home, and a deputy had tried to stop the car he fled in.

