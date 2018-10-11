Listen Live Sports

No jury verdict in West Virginia justice’s criminal trial

October 11, 2018 5:35 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal jury has deliberated for a second day without reaching a verdict in the criminal trial of a suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice.

The jury was sent home Thursday evening and is expected to resume deliberations Friday. Jurors began deliberating Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

Loughry is accused of driving state cars and buying gasoline with a state credit card for his own benefit. Most of the 22 counts are for wire fraud. The others include mail fraud, making false statements and witness tampering.

Loughry was suspended from his seat earlier this year. The House of Delegates impeached Loughry and three other justices in August over questions involving lavish office renovations that evolved into accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty.

A fifth justice, Menis Ketchum, resigned before impeachment proceedings began.

