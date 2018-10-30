Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Official eyes permits for gas stations to operate after 12am

October 30, 2018 4:14 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore councilman wants gas stations to be required to have permits to operate after midnight.

The Baltimore Sun reports the legislation introduced Monday by Councilman Bill Henry is meant to help curb crime. Henry says some business owners are turning a blind eye on crime and disorder. He also says police say they are struggling to apply existing licensing laws to gas stations, which currently are partially exempt from the permit requirement.

He says it’s too difficult to know if gas stations are only selling fuel at night, as allowed, or are keeping their attached convenience stores open. City officials have pointed to convenience, liquor and gas stores as sources of trouble. Gasoline and service station industry lobbyists say this is the council’s latest attempt to burden businesses.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

