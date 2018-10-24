Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Official: Humvee dropped from plane by mistake in rural area

October 24, 2018 6:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Military officials say an Air Force C-17 prematurely dropped a Humvee by parachute into rural North Carolina, miles from the intended target, but no injuries were reported on the ground.

Fort Bragg spokesman Tom McCollum told news outlets the parachute opened and the vehicle landed Wednesday in a wooded area between two homes between the Johnsonville and Spout Springs communities in Harnett County, about 7 miles (11km) north of Fort Bragg’s drop zones.

McCollum said the heavy drop was part of a test conducted by soldiers from the Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate. The unit tests new equipment and procedures to support the aerial delivery and transportation of military equipment. He said the incident is under investigation. The aircraft is stationed at Joint Air Force Base Charleston.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb