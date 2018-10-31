Listen Live Sports

Officials: Damage from Florence in North Carolina at $17B

October 31, 2018 3:11 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State officials now say the damage in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence has approached $17 billion, an increase from a previous estimate.

The Office of State Budget and Management said in a news release the latest figure is based on new data from the N.C. Department of Insurance. The previous figure of $13 billion was based on estimates and projections.

A news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said damage from Florence is historic compared to previous storms in North Carolina. Hurricane Matthew in 2016 caused $4.8 billion in damages. When adjusted for inflation, 1999’s Hurricane Floyd caused between $7 and $9.4 billion in damages. That means Florence has caused more damage than Matthew and Floyd combined.

Officials say the damage estimate for Florence may continue to change.

