‘OK to be White’ signs appear at 2 schools

October 29, 2018 3:25 pm
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Signs saying “It’s OK to be White” have appeared at The University of Vermont and at Champlain College over the weekend.

UVM says the signs were removed and the school “condemns the activity in the strongest possible terms” to the extent they were intended to promote white nationalist ideology.

Similar signs have showed up on the campus before. Last winter, white supremacist signs and stickers were posted at UVM and other college campuses. Last winter, white supremacist signs and stickers were posted at UVM and other college campuses.

Burlington police said they were traced to a Vermont resident and some people from out of state. Police said there was no evidence to suggest that UVM or Champlain College students were involved.

