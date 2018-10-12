Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma pipe bomb suspect found not guilty due to insanity

October 12, 2018 12:41 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of detonating a pipe bomb outside an Oklahoma military recruiting station has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Court records in Tulsa indicate a federal judge handed down the verdict Tuesday to 29-year-old Benjamin Roden. The former Air Force senior airman was indicted for destruction of government property after a pipe bomb exploded in front of an unoccupied Air Force recruiting station near Tulsa on July 10, 2017. No one was hurt.

The ruling states psychological examinations of Roden proved he had “a severe mental disease or defect” and didn’t understand what he was doing when the offense occurred. Federal prosecutors agreed to the verdict.

The judge ordered Roden to remain in federal custody for treatment. Roden has been required to take antipsychotic medication.

