The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Opening nears for US museum honoring veterans’ experiences

October 26, 2018 2:13 pm
 
< a min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Final preparations are underway in Ohio for the grand opening of a first-of-its-kind museum honoring military veterans.

Its creators say the National Veterans Memorial and Museum opening on Columbus’ riverfront Saturday is neither a war memorial nor a military museum.

With its sweeping architecture and interactive exhibits, the venue highlights the quintessential experiences of military service. Those include deployment and combat, letters home, job training and homecomings both jubilant and somber.

The 53,000-square-foot, $82 million attraction was the vision of Ohio native John Glenn, the late military hero and astronaut. Glenn is among dozens of veterans whose stories are told in the museum’s varied displays.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell will deliver the keynote address at the sold-out grand opening. Standing-room-only access and timed museum passes remain available.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

