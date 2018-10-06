Listen Live Sports

Opponent vow Sen. Collins will pay price for Kavanaugh vote

October 6, 2018 8:30 pm
 
Republican Sen. Susan Collins isn’t up for re-election until 2020, but critics are already vowing she’ll pay a political price for her vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Crowdpac tweeted that it’s secured pledges for more than $3 million for Collins’ future opponent.

The senator from Maine was a potential swing vote for the nominee accused of sexual assault when he was a high school student.

In the end, Collins said she found the accuser’s allegation of sexual assault “sincere, painful and compelling” but said the FBI found no corroborating evidence. She said it’s when “passions are most inflamed that fairness is most in jeopardy.”

The vote was 50-48 on Saturday.

Collins was cheered by Republicans. Former President George H.W. Bush praised her for “political courage and class.”

