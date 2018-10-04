Listen Live Sports

Orthodox priests join rally in Romanian marriage debate

October 4, 2018 12:45 pm
 
DRAGANESTI-OLT, Romania (AP) — Orthodox priests have joined Romanians in a rally voicing support for a referendum that seeks to limit Romania’s constitutional definition of marriage.

A handful of the priests spoke about the meaning of a “traditional” family to some 100 believers Thursday, urging citizens to vote in the Oct. 6-7 referendum. It needs a 30 percent turnout to be valid.

Participants marched through Draganesti-Olt, a southern town, holding banners reading: “Defend the marriage of a man and a woman and defend Romanian children.”

The vote comes after 3 million Romanians signed a petition demanding that the constitution be changed to explicitly state that marriage is between a man and a woman. It now states marriage is between spouses.

Critics say amending the constitution could violate human rights and amounts to anti-gay discrimination.

