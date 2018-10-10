Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan appoints new head of powerful intelligence agency

October 10, 2018 9:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has appointed a new leader for its powerful Inter-Services Intelligence service, which plays a key role in coordinating its foreign policy, including with regard to the war in neighboring Afghanistan.

The military said Wednesday that Lt. Gen. Asim Munir was chosen to replace Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar, who retired earlier this month. Munir previously headed Military Intelligence and was a field commander. He was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, a top medal, earlier this year.

The ISI has long maintained close ties to the Afghan Taliban and other Islamic militant groups. The United States and Afghanistan have repeatedly called on Pakistan to crack down on such militants. Pakistan says it has used its contacts to assist in peace efforts and that it has limited influence over the Afghan Taliban.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska