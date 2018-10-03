Listen Live Sports

Panel rejects MGM’s request to centralize shooting lawsuits

October 3, 2018 3:29 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A panel of federal judges has denied a request from casino operator MGM Resorts International to centralize 13 lawsuits stemming from last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation issued its ruling Wednesday.

The company had asked the judges to centralize the cases after it filed nine lawsuits in various states in July against more than 1,900 victims. The company argues it owes nothing to survivors or families of slain victims under a 2002 federal law.

Victims earlier had filed the other four lawsuits. They allege negligence by MGM, which owns the casino-resort and festival grounds involved in the shooting.

MGM says it respects the ruling and will litigate its motions in the courts where the actions are pending.

