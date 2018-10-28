Listen Live Sports

Panel upholds sex-for-speed bumps case against Florida mayor

October 28, 2018
 
LANTANA, Fla. (AP) — An ethics panel has found probable cause against a Florida mayor accused of soliciting sex from a resident in exchange for installing speed bumps in her neighborhood.

In a statement Wednesday, the Florida Commission on Ethics said it found probable cause that Lantana Mayor David Stewart “misused his position to attempt to obtain a sexual benefit for himself.”

Stewart may settle the case or request a hearing before an administrative law judge. He has denied the allegations. He told the Daytona Beach News-Journal it was “inappropriate to comment at this time.”

In her January complaint to the commission, Catherine Padilla said Stewart promised the speed bumps she wanted as a safety measure would be approved if she had sex with him.

The town approved the speed bumps in 2015.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

