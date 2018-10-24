Pence condemns bombs at campaign stop for congressman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence condemned the mailing of pipe bombs to Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats as he stumped for a Republican congressman in Virginia.

Pence said Wednesday in Virginia Beach that whoever is responsible will be brought to justice. He added that “threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

Pence was campaigning for freshman Republican Scott Taylor at Regent University. Pence said Taylor was needed in Washington to help President Donald Trump fulfill more of his promises on issues such as military spending and border security.

Taylor is in a tight race against Democrat Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd District along the state’s coast. Independent elections analyst The Cook Political Report rates the district as a toss-up.

