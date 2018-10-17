Pence to rally Virginia Republican voters

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to help a longshot Republican congressional candidate in Virginia rally supporters and raise money with less than three weeks before Election Day.

Republican Ryan McAdams announced that Pence would be attending a fundraising reception and get-out-the-vote rally Saturday at a downtown Richmond high-rise.

McAdams is facing a steep uphill battle to unseat Democratic incumbent Rep. Don McEachin in a district that President Donald Trump lost by more than 20 percentage points in 2016.

Former Gov. Bob McDonnell is also set to attend.

Advertisement

Tickets for the private reception start at $1,000. An invitation says a photo-op requires a $2,700 donation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.