Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pence to rally Virginia Republican voters

October 17, 2018 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to help a longshot Republican congressional candidate in Virginia rally supporters and raise money with less than three weeks before Election Day.

Republican Ryan McAdams announced that Pence would be attending a fundraising reception and get-out-the-vote rally Saturday at a downtown Richmond high-rise.

McAdams is facing a steep uphill battle to unseat Democratic incumbent Rep. Don McEachin in a district that President Donald Trump lost by more than 20 percentage points in 2016.

Former Gov. Bob McDonnell is also set to attend.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tickets for the private reception start at $1,000. An invitation says a photo-op requires a $2,700 donation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba