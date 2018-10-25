Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Pence: Tyndall Air Force Base will be rebuilt in entirety

October 25, 2018 6:54 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is promising that an Air Force base in the Florida Panhandle that was devastated by Hurricane Michael will be rebuilt in its entirety.

Pence spoke Thursday at a rally in Jacksonville, Florida, for the state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Ron DeSantis.

Earlier in the day, Pence toured Tyndall Air Force Base.

Pence said he was humbled after seeing the massive devastation from the Category 4 hurricane that made landfall two weeks ago.

The air base suffered catastrophic damage with roofs torn from airplane hangars and cars tossed around.

The base is home to the nation’s 325th Fighter Wing. More than 3,600 men and women are stationed there.

The Air Force evacuated the base in advance of the storm’s arrival.

