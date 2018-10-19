Penn State pledge who died after hazing spurs new law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The death of a Penn State student after a night of drinking in a fraternity house is bringing a new anti-hazing law to Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed legislation that imposes stricter criminal penalties and permits courts to order confiscation of frat houses where hazing has occurred.

The parents and brother of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, attended the bill signing in the state Capitol.

Piazza died from severe head and abdominal injuries after suffering a series of falls inside the Beta Theta Pi house early last year.

Advertisement

The law requires schools to maintain policies that combat hazing and report incidents. Hazing that results in severe injury or death is classified as a felony under the new law.

It goes into effect next month.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.