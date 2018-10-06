Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: 1 dead, officer injured following Nashville shooting

October 6, 2018 7:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say one person is dead and an officer has been injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in Nashville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials say officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 2400 Buena Vista Pike. They say arriving officers observed a person who matched the description of the suspect running into an apartment. Officers approached the apartment door to make contact.

For reasons still under investigation, TBI officials say the situation escalated and resulted in gunfire between two officers and the suspect. One of the responding officers was struck in the leg and is expected to survive. The unidentified suspect died later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

An investigation is ongoing.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn