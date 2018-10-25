Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Police: Armed white man confronts black GOP volunteer

October 25, 2018 3:17 am
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an armed white man confronted a black Republican volunteer at a polling place and has been arrested.

Volunteer Derek Partee tells The News & Observer that three white people angrily approached him Wednesday at a poll in Charlotte. He posted pictures of the people on Facebook, saying they were calling him racial slurs and threatening him. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say in a release that the armed man was carrying a BB gun. His identity hasn’t been released yet.

Partee says the people approached him asking about his party, but “they didn’t care whether I was a Democrat or a Republican, they just cared that I was black.” Police say the other people won’t be charged because they were found to have not violated any laws.

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

