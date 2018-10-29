Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Drive-by shooter fired at empty Florida GOP office

October 29, 2018 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the windows of a county Republican Party office in Florida were shot at over the weekend.

Capt. Mark Cheatham of the South Daytona Police Department says four shots were fired at the office of the Republican Executive Committee of Volusia County.

County GOP Chairman Tony Ledbetter says the shooting happened sometime after staffers left the office Sunday afternoon and before they returned Monday morning.

Nobody was inside when the shooting took place.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cheatham says the shooting is being investigated as vandalism until detectives establish a motive.

Ledbetter says it appeared to be by a drive-by shooter. A window was shot out and another had a bullet hole in it.

The office is located in a strip mall in South Daytona, not far from Daytona Beach on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president