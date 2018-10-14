Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Naked, intoxicated man arrested at theme park

October 14, 2018 11:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they arrested an intoxicated 21-year-old who was running around a theme park parking lot naked, trying to enter vehicles.

James City County deputy police chief Steve Rubino tells the Daily Press bystanders at Busch Gardens corralled the man until an officer arrived Friday night.

He says the man fought the officer and bystanders and attempted to run away. Rubino says the officer used a stun gun on the man, who was taken to a hospital because he was intoxicated by alcohol and illegal narcotics.

The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, has five arrest warrants pending, including a charge of felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Rubino says the man is a member of the Navy and is stationed in Norfolk.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth