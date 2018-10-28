Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Pilot had loaded gun in suitcase at Florida airport

October 28, 2018 12:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an airline pilot was arrested at a Florida airport after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on suitcase.

The News-Press reports Brian Andrew Machtemes of Minnetonka, Minnesota, was arrested Friday at Southwest Florida International Airport.

A Lee County Port Authority arrest report says the 54-year-old Sun Country Airlines pilot was arrested when a Transportation Security Administration agent found a loaded pistol in his suitcase.

The report says Machtemes has a permit to carry the gun in Minnesota, but it is not valid in Florida.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The TSA allows unloaded firearms in locked containers only as checked baggage.

Airline spokeswoman Kirsten Wenker confirmed Machtemes is a pilot but declined further comment for privacy reasons.

Machtemes was released on $5,000 bond. Jail records didn’t show whether he had an attorney.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory