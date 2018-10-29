Listen Live Sports

Police reports: Driver shot by Park Police was unarmed

October 29, 2018 6:12 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police reports show a northern Virginia man was unarmed when he was shot and killed by U.S. Park Police after a brief car chase last year.

Twenty-five-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean died after a Nov. 17 chase on the George Washington Parkway. Federal authorities have said little about their investigation. Ghaisar’s family has filed a federal lawsuit seeking $25 million and answers about what happened.

Fairfax County Police played a secondary role in the chase. County police Chief Ed Roessler has prodded federal agencies to be more transparent in their investigation, and previously released dashcam video of the shooting.

The Ghaisar family’s lawyers released police reports Monday provided by Fairfax County, including a report that stated no weapons were found.

The reports’ contents were first reported by The Washington Post.

