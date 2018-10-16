Listen Live Sports

Police seek man who threatened woman with hammer

October 16, 2018 9:54 am
 
STANTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are looking for a man who allegedly threatened a woman with a hammer for refusing to speak with him.

Delaware State Police say the unidentified man followed a 31-year-old woman around the aisles at a store, prompting her to leave out of discomfort. They say he then followed her in his own car to a Wawa convenience store, where he blocked her car so she couldn’t escape.

Police say he banged on her window, demanding she get out and talk to him. When she refused, he got a hammer out of his car and waved it at her. She stayed in the car until he eventually left.

The state police are asking for anyone who knows the man to contact Delaware crime stoppers.

