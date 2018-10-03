Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Romanian prime minister concedes errors in justice system

October 3, 2018 8:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s prime minister has accused prosecutors in her country of falsifying evidence, pressurizing witnesses and modifying testimony.

While claiming the European Union has treated the government unfairly, Viorica Dancila told a panel at the European Parliament on Wednesday that “millions of Romanians” had been tapped by the country’s secret services in corruption probes.

Partly as a result of such activities, the government is undertaking a contentious overhaul of the judiciary, reforms that have been criticized by the EU and sparked protests across Romania.

However, overall, she said Romania, whose justice system is under special EU monitoring, had been treated unfairly.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor