Russian military jet crashes, 2 pilots missing

October 18, 2018 12:57 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says one of its training jets has crashed and two pilots are missing.

The Defense Ministry said the L-39 aircraft went down Thursday during a regular training over the Sea of Azov. It said the pilots bailed out and a search for them is underway.

The L-39 is a Czech-made jet trainer first developed during the 1960s. Thousands have been used by multiple countries around the world. Russia continues to use them at its flight schools.

