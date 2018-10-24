Sailor accidentally shoots self in leg at Virginia Navy base

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a sailor at a naval base in Virginia accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Naval Station Norfolk spokeswoman Kelly Wirfel tells The Virginian-Pilot that the sailor was at a security training building when he shot himself in the right leg Tuesday morning. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Wirfel identified the sailor as a master-at-arms, who performs security for the Navy.

