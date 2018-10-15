Listen Live Sports

Senate aide pleads guilty to lying to FBI

October 15, 2018 3:44 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Senate intelligence committee employee has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

James Wolfe appeared in federal court in Washington on Monday and pleaded guilty to a single charge in the three-count indictment against him.

Prosecutors had said Wolfe told a reporter in October 2017 that he had served someone with a subpoena involving the potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign and later lied to FBI agents about the exchange. He admitted he didn’t tell agents the truth.

Wolfe was the longtime director of security for the Senate committee.

He wasn’t accused of leaking any classified information.

His lawyers said in a statement that their client “accepted responsibility for his actions.”

Wolfe faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 20.

