Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Senate backs plan for new tribal village in Washington state

October 12, 2018 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has backed a plan to build a tribal village along the Columbia River in Washington state for families who were not compensated for the loss of their homes when dams were constructed.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that directs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete a plan for the village and acquire land where it would be built

The bill now awaits consideration by President Donald Trump.

The Corps of Engineers built and operates major dams on the river.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Four Columbia River tribes — Yakama, Nez Perce, Umatilla and Warm Springs — were affected by the construction of three major dams — Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day.

Many people were given payments to leave the river as compensation for their loss. But some were not.

___

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown