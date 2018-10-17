Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sheriff accused of using stolen school supplies on campaign

October 17, 2018 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NOWATA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma sheriff accused of stealing donated school supplies and using them for his election campaign has been charged with embezzlement.

Court records show that Nowata County Sheriff Kenny David Freeman was charged Wednesday.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents booked the 43-year-old Freeman at the Washington County jail in Bartlesville, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Tulsa. Records don’t indicate that he has an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

Authorities say an area Walmart donated about $25,000 in school supplies last month to Nowata County schools and left them with the sheriff’s office for safekeeping. They say Freeman took some of the supplies for his election campaign.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

County commissioners appointed Freeman earlier this year after Sheriff Rick Miller resigned amid mounting financial debts at the agency.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba