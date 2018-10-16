Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: Man shot off-duty officer, tried to ram deputies

October 16, 2018 10:45 am
 
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man shot an off-duty police officer and then was shot by responding deputies and troopers when he tried to ram them with his car.

Citing a release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, news outlets report deputies received a report that an off-duty Fayetteville police officer had been shot, and found the suspect and his vehicle shortly after arriving on the scene.

Deputies and state troopers tried to talk the man into surrendering, but officials say the incident escalated. The group of officers started shooting when officials say the man tried to ram his car into them.

The unidentified suspect was hospitalized in unknown condition. The unidentified officer was hospitalized in serious condition. It’s unclear what led to the initial shooting.

