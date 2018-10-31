Listen Live Sports

911 call: Relative found 3 dead in suspected murder-suicide

October 31, 2018 4:14 pm
 
FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities have released the 911 call in which a relative reports finding three family members dead in what investigators suspect is a double murder-suicide.

WTLV-TV reports the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office released the recording Wednesday, the day after 15-year-old Caleb Logan Butts was discovered dead along with his mother, 39-year-old Kimberly Gayle Butts, and his grandmother, 64-year-old Jan Elizabeth Kirkland.

The man calling 911 identifies himself as Michael Wilson, the father of Kimberly Butts and Kirkland’s ex-husband. He says he found the bodies after coming to his daughter’s house to borrow an onion.

Wilson’s voice is somber and at times halting. He tells a 911 operator: “I just went around and touched everybody and I’ve got three dead people here.”

