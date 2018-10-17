Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Slovak PM: Foreign hackers targeted foreign ministry

October 17, 2018 6:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s prime minister says hackers have attacked his country’s foreign ministry from abroad in an attempt to get data and documents from the ministry’s computer network.

Peter Pellegrini said the attack was “very sophisticated,” and called the hackers “a multinational, sophisticated spy organization” but did not identify them. He didn’t say what documents the hackers targeted, whether they succeeded in getting any information and when exactly the attack took place.

He said it was discovered by the country’s military spy agency after computers in the network started functioning in an unusual way.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba