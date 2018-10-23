Listen Live Sports

So-called ‘Frack Master’ pleads guilty in Dallas to fraud

October 23, 2018 3:35 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say a Dallas businessman who dubbed himself the “Frack Master” and went on TV to discuss oil and gas has pleaded guilty to fraud and tax evasion charges in an $80 million scam.

Forty-one-year-old Christopher A. Faulkner entered his plea Tuesday in Dallas after reaching a deal. He faces up to 12 years in federal prison and possible repayment of investors.

Prosecutors say that between 2011 and 2016, Faulkner raised about $71 million from working interest investors, plus millions more related to potential royalties, then diverted $23 million for himself.

He was arrested in June at Los Angeles International Airport.

A Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against Faulkner was settled Tuesday. He must repay nearly $24 million.

