South Africa’s de Klerk is discharged from hospital

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The foundation of former South African President FW de Klerk says the Nobel Peace Prize winner has been discharged from a Cape Town hospital after a successful procedure to treat a collapsed lung.

The foundation says the 82-year-old de Klerk was hospitalized on Friday.

The former leader was awarded the Nobel with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for their work in ending the harsh system of white minority rule known as apartheid.

Mandela was elected South Africa’s first black president the following year.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.