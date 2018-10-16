Spending tops $51m in Tennessee US Senate contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Candidate campaigns and outside interest groups have spent more than $51 million combined so far in Tennessee’s contentious, open contest for U.S. Senate.

According to federal campaign finance disclosures through September, Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen’s campaign has spent $11.7 million. Outside groups supporting him have spent about $13 million.

Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn’s campaign has shelled out about $9 million. Pro-Blackburn outside groups have spent about $17.6 million.

From mid-July through September, Bredesen raised $4.3 million, spent $6 million and loaned his campaign another $2 million, bringing his total personal loans to about $5.5 million. He entered October with $3.2 million cash remaining.

In that timeframe, Blackburn raised almost $2.7 million, transferred $750,500 raised through related committees and spent $5.6 million. She ended September with $5 million cash left.

