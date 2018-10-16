Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Spending tops $51m in Tennessee US Senate contest

October 16, 2018 1:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Candidate campaigns and outside interest groups have spent more than $51 million combined so far in Tennessee’s contentious, open contest for U.S. Senate.

According to federal campaign finance disclosures through September, Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen’s campaign has spent $11.7 million. Outside groups supporting him have spent about $13 million.

Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn’s campaign has shelled out about $9 million. Pro-Blackburn outside groups have spent about $17.6 million.

From mid-July through September, Bredesen raised $4.3 million, spent $6 million and loaned his campaign another $2 million, bringing his total personal loans to about $5.5 million. He entered October with $3.2 million cash remaining.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

In that timeframe, Blackburn raised almost $2.7 million, transferred $750,500 raised through related committees and spent $5.6 million. She ended September with $5 million cash left.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1