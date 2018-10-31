Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Spokesman: Texas Rep. O’Rourke got threats from bomb suspect

October 31, 2018 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A spokesman for Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke says the Democratic congressman received threats earlier this year from the suspected pipe bomber in Florida.

O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans says Cesar Sayoc used Facebook to send threatening messages in April. Evans says O’Rourke, who’s in a heated race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, didn’t receive suspicious packages in the mail.

The FBI says Sayoc mailed 15 improvised explosive devices to prominent Democrats, Trump critics and media outlets before he was arrested last week.

Evans says the Facebook messages were reported to U.S. Capitol police at the time. He says FBI agents and dogs have also been at their campaign office in El Paso.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.