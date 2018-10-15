Stadium plan advances despite residents citing 1960s promise

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Alexandria City Council has approved a plan to modernize a high school stadium over the objections of opponents who say the changes violate a decades-old agreement with African-Americans forced from their homes.

The Washington Post reports the council voted Saturday to upgrade T.C. Williams High School and add lights to its stadium. School officials say it’s the only public high school stadium in the Washington region without lights.

But some residents say installing stadium lights violates Alexandria’s 1960s agreement with black residents displaced when the integrated high school was built. Residents also say the changes will disrupt the neighborhood.

The school district says it’s committed to find ways to lessen the impact of the changes. Residents filed a lawsuit to stall the project, is slated to begin in spring.

