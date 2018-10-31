Listen Live Sports

Steve Bannon coming to rally Republicans in Virginia

October 31, 2018 4:59 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon is coming to Virginia to help rally Republicans just before Election Day.

Bannon said in an interview Tuesday with radio host John Fredericks that he plans to visit Virginia this weekend.

Bannon said tight races in Virginia could help determine partisan control of the U.S. House and the derail President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Democrats have focused on trying to grab several GOP-held seats in the Old Dominion, including those held by Reps. Scott Taylor, Dave Brat and Barbara Comstock.

Bannon has formed a group, Citizens of the American Republic, to promote the president’s policies. His relationship with Trump soured after a tell-all book published in January included searing quotes of Bannon portraying Trump as undisciplined and criticizing Donald Trump Jr.

