The Associated Press
 
Students given shirts promoting accused Republican lawmaker

October 16, 2018 1:36 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — School officials in a Tennessee county gave high school students T-shirts promoting a Republican state lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct during a recent field trip to the state Capitol.

The Tennessean reports Rep. David Byrd from Waynesboro hosted a “Senior Day on the Hill” for Wayne County and Frank Hughes high school seniors on Monday. Before the event, a voice message went out to families telling students to pick up shirts promoting Byrd and change before boarding school buses.

Three women have accused Byrd of sexual misconduct when he was their high school basketball coach decades ago. Instead of heeding calls to resign from House and Senate leaders, Byrd is seeking re-election.

Byrd says students were not required to wear the T-shirts.

School directors did not return requests for comments.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

