Students settle suit alleging excessive force at school

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a civil rights lawsuit accusing a Pittsburgh-area school of creating a culture of verbal abuse and excessive force that allowed resource officers to shock students with stun guns and body slam them.

A federal judge will have to approve the settlement filed Tuesday. Five black former students of Woodland Hills High School filed the lawsuit in August 2017 alleging that white school administrators filed false criminal charges to cover up alleged abuse.

The former students will split more than $500,000 if the settlement is approved. It was unclear what the individual settlement amounts would be.

The school district’s superintendent didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.

