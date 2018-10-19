Listen Live Sports

Supreme Court Justice Thomas stresses need for neutrality

October 19, 2018 12:58 pm
 
COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is stressing the importance of judicial neutrality as public opinion galvanizes around opposing sides in high-profile cases.

Thomas said Friday that there’s often a drive to push a particular narrative with little regard for an objective assessment of the facts. Judges, he said, must resist the temptation to fit in with that narrative.

Thomas is a native Georgian and says that if it were up to him, he’d come back and live in his home state. But he says “sometimes we are called to do what we must do, and it’s our duty then to simply allow that will to be done, not ours.”

Thomas spoke in Covington as part of a ceremony to dedicate an addition to the Newton County Judicial Center.

