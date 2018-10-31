Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Suspended WVa justice wants federal convictions overturned

October 31, 2018 10:11 am
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice who was convicted of 11 federal criminal charges has asked for a new trial.

News outlets reported Allen Loughry filed the request last week in a motion that was sealed. Prosecutors acknowledged his request in a brief this week asking for time to file a full response. Because Loughry’s motion is sealed, it’s not clear why he believes he deserves a new trial.

A federal jury convicted Loughry on Oct. 12 of seven wire fraud counts involving his personal use of state cars and fuel cards. He was also found guilty of two counts of making false statements and one count each of mail fraud and witness tampering.

Loughry’s attorney, John Carr, declined to comment. His sentencing is scheduled for January.

