Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Swiss banker gets 10 years for Venezuela graft case

October 29, 2018 12:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A former Swiss banker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role laundering $1.2 billion stolen from Venezuela’s state oil company in a case implicating President Nicolas Maduro’s stepsons.

Matthias Krull is cooperating with prosecutors, and the judge in Monday’s hearing said his sentence could be reduced. The former Julius Baer banker will remain free on bail until April.

Two Americans familiar with the probe have said Krull told prosecutors that the money laundering plot included Maduro’s three stepsons and the owner of Venezuela’s largest private TV network. None has been charged and they’re not named in the criminal complaint that led to Krull’s arrest.

The two spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president