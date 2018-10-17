Listen Live Sports

Tennessee ordered to stop license suspensions for indigence

October 17, 2018 2:09 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge in Nashville has ordered the state to stop suspending the drivers licenses of people who are unable to pay traffic fines and court costs.

In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger also instructed the state to allow indigent drivers to get suspended licenses back without fees.

The lawsuit is the second of two similar cases. The earlier one dealt with people who lost licenses because they were unable to pay fines related to criminal convictions. Trauger ruled against the state in July, and Tennessee appealed.

Plaintiffs argue the suspensions leave people unable to work, making it even harder for them to pay court debts.

The rulings potentially affect tens of thousands of Tennesseans and could have implications for similar policies in dozens of other states.

