Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Texas man gets life imprisonment for attempt to kill judge

October 2, 2018 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 31-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2015 assassination attempt on a state judge outside her home.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel sentenced Chimene Onyeri in Austin on Tuesday, months after a jury found Onyeri guilty of multiple counts of fraud, racketeering and other charges.

Trial evidence showed Onyeri, as part of a racketeering enterprise, shot state District Judge Julie Kocurek as she was in a vehicle returning to her home in Austin.

Federal prosecutors say Onyeri wanted her dead to avoid going to prison on a probation violation. Onyeri testified that he only intended to damage her SUV.

Advertisement

Kocurek underwent more than 20 surgeries and lost a finger after the attack.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers gets Michael storm update at headquarters

Today in History

1968: NASA launches first manned Apollo mission