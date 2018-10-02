Thai king makes 3 appointments to his advisory council

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s king has appointed the country’s recently retired army commander, a former air force commander and a prominent civil servant to his advisory board.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun’s appointments to the Privy Council were officially announced Tuesday with their publication in the Royal Gazette.

Vajiralongkorn has sought to put his own stamp on the monarchy since he took the throne after the death in 2016 of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for seven decades.

The new privy councilors are former army chief Gen. Chalermchai Sitthisart, former air force chief Air Chief Marshal Jom Rungsawang and former central bank chairman Ampon Kittiampon. Thailand has been under military rule since the army staged a coup in 2014 against an elected government.

The council now has 16 members.

